Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MGNI stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

