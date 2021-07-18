MahaDAO Price Hits $1.67 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $233,727.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00100870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.76 or 0.99946667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

