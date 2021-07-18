Man Group plc Acquires 48,390 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.54% of Owens Corning worth $52,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.