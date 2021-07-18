Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Man Group plc raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 162.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

NYSE:V opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.60. The company has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

