Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $32,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $370.69 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $373.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

