Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,194 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $46,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710,665 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.