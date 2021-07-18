Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $468.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

