Man Group plc Sells 86,967 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,288,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,967 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $38,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $76,681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $7,177,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

