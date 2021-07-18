Man Group plc Sells 89,262 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.37% of Werner Enterprises worth $43,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.93 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

