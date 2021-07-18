ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ManTech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

