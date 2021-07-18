Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MRRTY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

