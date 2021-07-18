Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $99,066. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

