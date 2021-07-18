Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $582,800.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.