MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

