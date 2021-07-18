Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.48. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $161.17 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.06.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

