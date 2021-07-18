Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 32.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $280.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

