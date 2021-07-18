Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.75

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.55.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.50 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

