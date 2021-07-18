Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

