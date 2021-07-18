McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $265.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.27. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

