Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MFCSF remained flat at $$5.82 during trading hours on Friday. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

