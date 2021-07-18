MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $456.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.40 million and the lowest is $449.80 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000.

MD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 464,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,368. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

