Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $16.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.10.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 74,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

