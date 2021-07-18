Mercury 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,305.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Mercury has a market cap of $792,029.92 and $2,305.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

