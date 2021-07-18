Meta Market Capitalization Hits $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.60 or 0.00818622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars.

