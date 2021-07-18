Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $52.00 by Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $52.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18. Methanex has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.