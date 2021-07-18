MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Trimmed by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

