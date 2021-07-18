Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $31.73 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00008339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $75,154.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,223,239 coins and its circulating supply is 11,936,865 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

