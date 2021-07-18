Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,174 shares of company stock valued at $161,880. 54.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

