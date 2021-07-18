Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 1.60% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

