Michael J. Carpenter Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total value of $4,902,250.00.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

