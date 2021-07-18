Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

