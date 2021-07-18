Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,243. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

