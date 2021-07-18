Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

