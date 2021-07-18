Mizuho Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $231.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $224.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.04.

PXD opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 917.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

