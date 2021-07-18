Mizuho Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $29.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.