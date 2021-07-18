MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $553,421. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

