MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Ebix worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

