MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

