MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

