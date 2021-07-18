MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $184.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.00. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.73 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

