MML Investors Services LLC Sells 552 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $209.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

