Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Mmtec by 208.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mmtec in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mmtec in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Shares of MTC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 200,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.