Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,271,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.