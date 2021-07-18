Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,271,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $288.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
