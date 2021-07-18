Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,508 shares of company stock worth $2,105,484. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

