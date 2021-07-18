Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MONDY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 57,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

