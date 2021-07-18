Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,666 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

