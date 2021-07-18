Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:MCO opened at $377.96 on Friday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $379.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

