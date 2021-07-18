Morgan Stanley Cuts Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $43.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $790.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. Research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

