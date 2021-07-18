Morgan Stanley Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

