MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in MSA Safety by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.